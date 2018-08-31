Gauteng Education Dept seeks to end culture of silence at Parktown Boys
Lesufi says the findings of the report show that there is an unwanted culture of silence that needs to be urgently attended to at the school.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says there is an unwanted culture of silence that needs to be attended to at the Parktown Boys High school.
The department released its findings into allegations of sexual assault at the school on Thursday night.
The school has been marred by scandals involving some staff members who have abused pupils including the former assistant water polo coach Collan Rex.
He's pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault.
The Gauteng Education Panyaza Lesufi says the findings of the report show that there is an unwanted culture of silence that needs to be urgently attended to at the school.
“Broadly is to stop three things that passed from one generation to another. One is the issue of orientation at the beginning of the year.”
He says the school and the department now have the task of acting decisively towards any allegations to ensure that there isn’t a repetition of events.
Lesufi says the department will be giving the school oversight support particularly at its hostels where many of the incidents took place.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
'We need to work with the EFF'
-
Mashaba: The days of lawlessness in the city are over
-
Dept to charge more teachers implicated in Parktown Boys sex assault matter
-
Mabuza: I am ready to face any court of law
-
Maseko: I don't think Guptas had grand plan to capture state
-
ANC in North West disbanded, say sources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.