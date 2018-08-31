Gauteng Education Dept seeks to end culture of silence at Parktown Boys

Lesufi says the findings of the report show that there is an unwanted culture of silence that needs to be urgently attended to at the school.

The department released its findings into allegations of sexual assault at the school on Thursday night.

The school has been marred by scandals involving some staff members who have abused pupils including the former assistant water polo coach Collan Rex.

He's pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault.

The Gauteng Education Panyaza Lesufi says the findings of the report show that there is an unwanted culture of silence that needs to be urgently attended to at the school.

“Broadly is to stop three things that passed from one generation to another. One is the issue of orientation at the beginning of the year.”

He says the school and the department now have the task of acting decisively towards any allegations to ensure that there isn’t a repetition of events.

Lesufi says the department will be giving the school oversight support particularly at its hostels where many of the incidents took place.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)