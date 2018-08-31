Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
EWN brings you the news you may have missed overnight and what you need to know about the day ahead.
JOHANNESBURG - Good morning! There really never is a dull day in South Africa's political arena. So Solly Msimanga is still Tshwane mayor, but for how long? And will the Economic Freedom Fighters side with the Democratic Alliance or the African National Congress in the battle for the capital city? We've also got an update on the fuel price for you ... and it's not looking pretty. You know what's also not pretty, Jacob Zuma trying to read a message to camera. These are some of the stories you need to read over your morning coffee.
THE EWN MORNING BRIEF
☮️Mmusi Maimane looks set to reach out to the EFF after a tumultuous week for coalition governments.
Will a cold peace return?
WATCH: Solly Msimanga survives no-confidence ousting attempt.
💔 Heartbreaking. Shock & anger as the bodies of two children are found in Cape Town.
👨🏼🏫The Gauteng Education Dept is coming for three more teachers implicated in the Parktown Boys sex assault saga.
⛽️😱Fam, it’s not good news. Waiting for the fuel price movement updates is like watching a scary movie. Read with caution.
🚀Why funds controlled by the world’s largest asset manager wants to light a rocket under Elon Musk’s,
uhm, Tesla chairmanship.
🏉Crouch. Touch. Set! Jacob Zuma is giving the scrum of the #StateCaptureInquiry a miss (for now) but
he’s offered his services to a local KZN rugby team.
WEATHER
JHB☀️24; PTA☀️25; CT☁️18; BLM⛅️26; DBN🌤27; KBY⛅️29; RUST☀️26; GRG🌤21; PE⛅️20; EL🌦28; NEL☀️25; POL☀️26
