EC police investigate after pupil (12) allegedly sexually assaults another

It’s understood the crime happened at the school's boarding facility on Tuesday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Education Department says an investigation is underway after a 12-year-old pupil was sexually assaulted allegedly by a fellow pupil at a school in Buffalo City.

It’s understood the crime happened at the school's boarding facility on Tuesday.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital after the school and his parents were informed.

The matter has also been reported to police.

The department's Mali Mtima said: “According to the reports that we received from the school, one learner from the two sexually violated another one. And these are 12-year-old boys and it happened at one of the boarding facilities within the metro.”

The name of the school cannot be disclosed, to protect the identities of the pupils.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

