EC police investigate after pupil (12) allegedly sexually assaults another
It’s understood the crime happened at the school's boarding facility on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Education Department says an investigation is underway after a 12-year-old pupil was sexually assaulted allegedly by a fellow pupil at a school in Buffalo City.
It’s understood the crime happened at the school's boarding facility on Tuesday.
The victim was then taken to a local hospital after the school and his parents were informed.
The matter has also been reported to police.
The department's Mali Mtima said: “According to the reports that we received from the school, one learner from the two sexually violated another one. And these are 12-year-old boys and it happened at one of the boarding facilities within the metro.”
The name of the school cannot be disclosed, to protect the identities of the pupils.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
City of Joburg demolishes illegal structures in Northcliff
-
Moyane’s Russia trip didn't trigger alarm bells, Gigaba tells Nugent inquiry
-
Justice Zondo considers summoning Manyi for interfering with witness
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Nene explains reason for initially backing Sars restructure
-
'We need to work with the EFF'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.