DJ Khaled launches furniture range

The 42-year-old rapper has officially unveiled his We the Best Home collection by GolditionMiami and says the pieces in the range are "an extension" of himself.

He said in a statement: "My home is my castle, and it's a sacred place. I wanted to create something that highlighted how important our homes are to our lives - it's where we spend time with family. It's where we make memories. It's where we raise our children. This line is an extension of me."

Khaled also confirmed he was heavily involved in the designing of the range, including the choices of colours and styles.

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker added: "I am involved in every aspect of the creative design process - choosing colours, fabrics, styles. So I give my fans a piece of Khaled in every item."

As far as his favourite piece from the collection, Khaled admitted he loves the red throne chair, which is flanked by a pair of golden lions fir for a "King and Queen".

He said: "They're all my favourite, but every castle has a King and Queen. So, the throne chair is a must-have for every King in his castle. And the vanity is a major key for the Queen of the castle, so she can make sure she always looking like a queen."

The collection has been created by a team of designers and "dreamers" at Goldition, who pair up with stars to create exclusive ranges and products.

The We the Best Home line has been distributed and manufactured by Global Furniture USA, initially with a launch in Miami, Florida but with plans to expand across the US and eventually worldwide.