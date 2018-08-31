Dept to charge more teachers implicated in Parktown Boys sex assault matter

Lesufi says through the testimonies by pupils at the school, at least three more teachers were implicated in allegations of sexual assault and racism.

Peter Harris from HNM Attorneys, a law firm that compiled the report, delivered its findings at the school on Thursday night.

Earlier this month, former assistant water polo coach, Collan Rex, pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that through the testimonies of pupils at the school, at least three more teachers were implicated in allegations of sexual assault and racism.

“In the first report, people didn’t believe that we’ll protect them and I think that after that report, the majority of people came forward. The scope was broadened as well, people gave us new evidence.”

He says the department is working to get the accused teachers out of the school urgently.

“One has left Parktown but he’s still a teacher in another school, so, we’ll immediately charge that teacher and others that have been implicated as well. We’ve asked the team to prioritise this matter.”

Lesufi says he's given his team that is working on these cases until the end of this academic year to have them resolved.

Lesufi has apologised to the pupils of Parktown Boys, saying that government failed them.

He said, that as MEC, he takes full responsibility and will ensure those named in the report do not escape the consequences.

Lesufi has reassured pupils at Parktown Boys High School that complaints against any member of staff will be given urgent attention.

His spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “Action will be taken against any educator implicated in any wrongdoing. Don’t be afraid. We’re taking action. Make sure that you report it. You can’t be exposed to things that are gory, and think that’s the culture.”

