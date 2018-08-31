Daniels: I was vilified and harassed at Eskom for being whistleblower

Eskom's former legal head Suzanne Daniels says there isn't enough protection for whistleblowers in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom's former legal head Suzanne Daniels says there isn't enough protection for whistleblowers in the country.

Daniels has spoken out for the first time since she was dismissed in July after she was found guilty of misconduct following revelations about Eskom’s transactions with Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey.

Daniels says she believes she was pushed out of the state-owned entity.

She says she was dismissed, harassed and vilified at Eskom but believes she spoke out when it mattered.

She testified before Parliament earlier this year, disclosing that Eskom had lied about making payments to Trillian and had also met Ajay Gupta during a meeting that had made her uncomfortable.

Daniels says that she wants to speak out now because others have come forward about state capture.

“All these high-profile whistleblowers in the country, who are saying more or less the same story, for me I’ve travelled this journey as a whistleblower, there’s not really much protection.”

Daniels says she's willing to testify at the state capture inquiry if she is required to do so.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)