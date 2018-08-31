DA welcomes report on Shaun Abrahams’ resignation from NPA

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku has declined to comment on the matter, saying the organisation doesn’t comment on employment-related issues.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Glynnis Breytenbach has welcomed reports that former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has resigned from the National Prosecuting Authority.

While News24 is reporting that the advocate took a retirement package, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku has declined to comment on the matter, saying the organisation doesn’t comment on employment-related issues.

Earlier in August, the Constitutional Court set aside Abrahams appointment as the National Director of Public prosecution, he then went on leave.

Breytenbach, who is a former prosecutor, says it’s a good thing the NPA appears to be rid of Abrahams.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)