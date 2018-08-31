DA hopes Sassa inquiry will hold Dlamini accountable over social grants crisis
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it hopes the findings by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry will expose former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s role in the grants crisis and hold her accountable.
On Thursday, the Constitutional Court ordered Sassa and it's then acting CEO Pearl Bhengu to cover the costs of an urgent application to extend the agency's contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
Dlamini was exonerated from paying the costs.
In March, the court was forced to extend the invalid CPS contract for six months to ensure millions of beneficiaries receive their grants.
The DA says it hopes the findings by the Sassa inquiry will remedy the Constitutional Court ruling.
The DA’s Shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Ntsekhe says the party is disappointed with the decision.
“As the DA, we’re a little bit disappointed, purely because as you look at it, about 2.7 million people still stand at risk of not receiving grants.”
She says Dlamini showed no regard for the poor.
“So, for her to be exonerated today and not have to feel it in her pocket yet, she wants the poor and vulnerable to feel it in their pockets. I think it’s a sad day for South Africa.”
While Dlamini was exonerated from the legal costs, the court found that she did not apply an effective supervisory role.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
