CT child murders in spotlight after 2 bodies found

Police are investigating cases of abduction and murder after the body of a child was found in a shallow grave along the near Nyanga.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town has been left stunned by two child murders in the space of a just a few days.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the body has not yet been identified, but Eyewitness News believes it is that of missing two-year-old Oyincwele Zokufa.

The Philippi toddler was last seen on Sunday.

In a separate tragedy, the mother of a slain nine-year-old girl from Kraaifontein has been hospitalised after learning of her daughter's murder.

Priviledge Mabvongwe's body was found near a dump site in Bloemkombos on Thursday.

She was last seen alive on Monday. The child had been dropped off just metres away from her home.

She was snatched.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)