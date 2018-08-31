Court slams Ramaphosa, Cabinet for not recognising Muslim marriages

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai says that government has 24 months from today to rectify this.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet have been found to have failed their constitutional mandate by not recognising Muslim marriages.

The judgment was handed down by Judge Siraj Desai on Friday morning.

Desai says that government has 24 months from today to rectify this.

