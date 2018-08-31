Court: Serial rapist Hoya blatantly disregarded the dignity of his victims
Aviwe Hoya was handed five life sentences and an additional 58 years, for kidnapping and raping five girls in Khayelitsha between 2011 and 2012.
CAPE TOWN - The suffering of girls attacked by a serial rapist played an important factor in his sentencing.
Aviwe Hoya was handed five life sentences and an additional 58 years, for kidnapping and raping five girls in Khayelitsha between 2011 and 2012.
The Western Cape High Court ruled Hoya blatantly and viciously disregarded the fundamental human dignity and bodily integrity of his victims.
The victims were either making their way to or from school when he threatened them at knifepoint and dragged them to a secluded area. Forensic evidence links him to the crimes.
During sentencing proceedings, the State submitted four victim impact statements.
In one report a girl, who was 13-years-old when she was raped by Hoya in 2011, details how she felt damaged by what had happened to her.
She wrote that she became rebellious after the attack, feared men and added that the incident had caused her a lot of embarrassment.
After an initial failed attempt at taking her own life, she took her own life last year by drinking poison.
Judge Kate Savage didn't mince her words when she sentenced Hoya. She described him as unremorseful for the vicious manner in which he attacked his victims.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ANC in North West disbanded, say sources
-
'We need to work with the EFF'
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Dept to charge more teachers implicated in Parktown Boys sex assault matter
-
Mashaba: The days of lawlessness in the city are over
-
Mabuza: I am ready to face any court of law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.