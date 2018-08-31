Popular Topics
Court: Serial rapist Hoya blatantly disregarded the dignity of his victims

Aviwe Hoya was handed five life sentences and an additional 58 years, for kidnapping and raping five girls in Khayelitsha between 2011 and 2012.

A screengrab of serial rapist Aviwe Hoya being sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on 30 August 2018.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The suffering of girls attacked by a serial rapist played an important factor in his sentencing.

Aviwe Hoya was handed five life sentences and an additional 58 years, for kidnapping and raping five girls in Khayelitsha between 2011 and 2012.

The Western Cape High Court ruled Hoya blatantly and viciously disregarded the fundamental human dignity and bodily integrity of his victims.

The victims were either making their way to or from school when he threatened them at knifepoint and dragged them to a secluded area. Forensic evidence links him to the crimes.

During sentencing proceedings, the State submitted four victim impact statements.

In one report a girl, who was 13-years-old when she was raped by Hoya in 2011, details how she felt damaged by what had happened to her.

She wrote that she became rebellious after the attack, feared men and added that the incident had caused her a lot of embarrassment.

After an initial failed attempt at taking her own life, she took her own life last year by drinking poison.

Judge Kate Savage didn't mince her words when she sentenced Hoya. She described him as unremorseful for the vicious manner in which he attacked his victims.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

