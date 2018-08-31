City of Joburg demolishes illegal structures in Northcliff

Officials are removing furniture, electronics and other personal belongings from the illegally built structures and are placing it on the pavement.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is demolishing illegal wood structures built on a business property in Northcliff after obtaining a court order.

This is one of over 50 structures that don’t comply with proper building regulations, which the city plans to demolish.

Officials are removing furniture, electronics and other personal belongings from the illegally built structures and are placing it on the pavement.

The management of Development Planning recently resolved to enforce outstanding 54 court orders (28 of which are demolition orders) wherein property owners had failed to adhere to the building regulations of the City.@reuben_masango @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/BqnXvx4VgU — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 31, 2018

Although the city says the owner was served with a notice nine months ago, Liam de Rochet, who stays in one of the structures, says he was unaware.

“I have, unfortunately, been in a hospital for a week with a stab wound. So, I come back from work and the next thing the sheriff is here demolishing my house.”

The owner of the building is currently in another country and has asked for an extension so that he can break his own structures down.

The Department of Development Planning, on behalf of the City of Joburg, will demolish an illegal business structure in Northcliff today.



This after numerous efforts to give the owner opportunities to amend the property in order for them to comply with the City’s by-laws. pic.twitter.com/hYUjIIdeMU — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 31, 2018

#BuyaMthetho Demolition of an illegal building which was erected in contravention of building regulation and building standards underway:Portion 1 of ERF 806 Northcliff Extention 4 #joburgbylaws ^NB @reuben_masango pic.twitter.com/8t7mkiiPNq — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 31, 2018

