Cardi B wants liposuction

Cardi B wants to have liposuction on her "love handles".

Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on 20 August, 2018 in New York City. Picture: AFP
Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on 20 August, 2018 in New York City. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES – Cardi B wants to have liposuction on the "love handles" she has gained since giving birth to daughter Kulture.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker is unhappy with her figure since giving birth to daughter Kulture and is keen to undergo surgery to have her wobbly bits removed.

In an Instagram live video, she said: "I still got, like, a lot of love handles right here. They're not much, but it's, like, you know, I'm used to having, like, a real tight stomach. So this extra skin is like, 'Where the f **k did you came from?!'

"But it's like I might just get a little lipo. Because I mean, I feel like I can work out and my stomach will be back how it used to be. But I really don't have time to work out. I never been the type to work out. I never stepped a foot in the gym."

Cardi recently stripped completely naked - just six weeks after giving birth.

The 25-year-old rapper posed with her backside to the camera - showing off her trim waist and huge peacock tattoo - as she covered her breasts with her hand.

She captioned the photo: "I DO WHAT I LIKE, I DO ,I DO ! (sic)"

And Cardi is desperate to have sex with her husband Offset but can't do because she's still "healing" from labour.

Taking to her Twitter account, the rapper uploaded a photograph of the Migos star and wrote: "Hey cowboy ,I want to take a ride on your horse (sic)"

When a fan told her that she's probably still healing from giving birth, Cardi shot back: "3 weeks and 4 days Yes bitch I'm counting,wassup! (sic)"

