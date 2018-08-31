Cardi B wants liposuction
Cardi B wants to have liposuction on her "love handles".
LOS ANGELES – Cardi B wants to have liposuction on the "love handles" she has gained since giving birth to daughter Kulture.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker is unhappy with her figure since giving birth to daughter Kulture and is keen to undergo surgery to have her wobbly bits removed.
In an Instagram live video, she said: "I still got, like, a lot of love handles right here. They're not much, but it's, like, you know, I'm used to having, like, a real tight stomach. So this extra skin is like, 'Where the f **k did you came from?!'
"But it's like I might just get a little lipo. Because I mean, I feel like I can work out and my stomach will be back how it used to be. But I really don't have time to work out. I never been the type to work out. I never stepped a foot in the gym."
Cardi recently stripped completely naked - just six weeks after giving birth.
The 25-year-old rapper posed with her backside to the camera - showing off her trim waist and huge peacock tattoo - as she covered her breasts with her hand.
She captioned the photo: "I DO WHAT I LIKE, I DO ,I DO ! (sic)"
And Cardi is desperate to have sex with her husband Offset but can't do because she's still "healing" from labour.
Taking to her Twitter account, the rapper uploaded a photograph of the Migos star and wrote: "Hey cowboy ,I want to take a ride on your horse (sic)"
When a fan told her that she's probably still healing from giving birth, Cardi shot back: "3 weeks and 4 days Yes bitch I'm counting,wassup! (sic)"
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Kris and Caitlyn Jenner cordial for daughters' sake
-
[WATCH] Tackling retirement: Jacob Zuma offers his services as a rugby player
-
Demi Lovato 'doing great' in rehab
-
Tickets for Sam Smith's upcoming SA concert go on sale
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 28 August 2018
-
TD Jakes, Bill Clinton & Cicely Tyson to speak at Aretha Franklin's funeral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.