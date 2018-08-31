Bain admits it should have consulted more widely over Sars operation model

The company's managing partner testified on Thursday at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry which is sitting in Pretoria.

PRETORIA - Consultancy firm Bain says while it should have consulted more widely before proposing its operational model to South African Revenue Service (Sars), it believes the change in leadership at the organisation led to the current instability, not its new organisational structure.

Suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane hired Bain to develop a new operating model but it’s been credited with the dismantling of key revenue collection units and introducing significant inefficiencies.

Evidence leader Carol Steinberg put it to Bain’s Vitorrio Massone that they only consulted with a handful of Sars employees handpicked by Commissioner Tom Moyane.

“Bearing in mind that the commissioner had just joined. He suspended his exco. That’s the information we have. How do you accept that as a sufficient way to start?”

Commissioner Michal Katz questioned the finding that the previous Sars structure was flawed.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is scheduled to testify on Friday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)