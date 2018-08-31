Bain admits it should have consulted more widely over Sars operation model
The company's managing partner testified on Thursday at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry which is sitting in Pretoria.
PRETORIA - Consultancy firm Bain says while it should have consulted more widely before proposing its operational model to South African Revenue Service (Sars), it believes the change in leadership at the organisation led to the current instability, not its new organisational structure.
The company's managing partner testified on Thursday at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry which is sitting in Pretoria.
Suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane hired Bain to develop a new operating model but it’s been credited with the dismantling of key revenue collection units and introducing significant inefficiencies.
Evidence leader Carol Steinberg put it to Bain’s Vitorrio Massone that they only consulted with a handful of Sars employees handpicked by Commissioner Tom Moyane.
“Bearing in mind that the commissioner had just joined. He suspended his exco. That’s the information we have. How do you accept that as a sufficient way to start?”
Commissioner Michal Katz questioned the finding that the previous Sars structure was flawed.
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is scheduled to testify on Friday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Petrol prices expected to increase next month
-
BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
-
Gigaba: Decline in revenue collection prompted Sars probe
-
Rand recovers after emerging market rout
-
Analyst: Local, global factors driving rand’s decline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.