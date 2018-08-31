Ava Duvernay's company acquires rights to distribute SA film 'Vaya' in the US

The deal will see VAYA being released in the US, UK, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand as well a debut on Netflix in November.

JOHANNESBURG - A film collective led by US film and TV series director and writer, Ava Duvernay, has acquired the rights to distribute a South African movie around the world.

Duvernay is most famous for the Selma, based on the events around a march organised by civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr as well as the series Queen Sugar, which follows an African American family which owns a sugar plantation.

Array, a company founded by Duvernay to distribute and amplify films by people of colour and women, acquired the international distribution rights to VAYA, a film by Nigerian filmmaker and actor Akin Omotoso, who has been based in South Africa for around two decades.

VAYA premiered in 2016 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

My second job: distributing films by talented directors you should know. Proud to share that we have acquired the South African drama VAYA by filmmaker Akin Omotoso. This will be @ARRAYNow’s 19th release. A warm welcome to @PunchNCream. Can’t wait for folks to see your film! xo https://t.co/39gmk03lhJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2018

Thank you @ava Proud and pleased to be distributed by @ARRAYNow, looking forward to this shared journey! https://t.co/06gaRR56TA — Akin Omotoso (@PunchNCream) August 29, 2018

WATCH: VAYA trailer