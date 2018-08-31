Popular Topics
Ava Duvernay's company acquires rights to distribute SA film 'Vaya' in the US

The deal will see VAYA being released in the US, UK, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand as well a debut on Netflix in November.

VAYA. Picture: @ARRAYNow/Twitter.
VAYA. Picture: @ARRAYNow/Twitter.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A film collective led by US film and TV series director and writer, Ava Duvernay, has acquired the rights to distribute a South African movie around the world.

Duvernay is most famous for the Selma, based on the events around a march organised by civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr as well as the series Queen Sugar, which follows an African American family which owns a sugar plantation.

Array, a company founded by Duvernay to distribute and amplify films by people of colour and women, acquired the international distribution rights to VAYA, a film by Nigerian filmmaker and actor Akin Omotoso, who has been based in South Africa for around two decades.

VAYA premiered in 2016 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The deal will seeVAYA being released in the US, UK, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand as well a debut on Netflix in November, according to Deadline.com.

WATCH: VAYA trailer

