ANC planning to regain control of metros lost in 2016 elections

ANC’s Ace Magashule says attempts to wrest back power in councils, in Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay, are about the party responding to the will of the people.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has dismissed a suggestion that it’s trying to regain control over metros lost in the 2016 local government elections as an electioneering tactic ahead of 2019’s provincial and national polls.

Secretary-General Ace Magashule says attempts to wrest back power in councils, in Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay, are about the party responding to the will of the people.

Magashule says residents in the two cities have come to realise that the coalition governments are “unhealthy alliances and service delivery is suffering”.

Magashule says the electorate has lost confidence in local governments where the ANC is not in power.

“The electorate is starting to realise they made a mistake by punishing the ANC.”

This week the ANC, United Democratic Movement and Economic Freedom Fighters banded together to remove Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip.

But a similar attempt in Tshwane to remove Mayor Solly Msimanga failed.

WATCH: Solly Msimanga remains Tshwane mayor

Magashule says the ANC has no choice but to try to regain control over metros it lost to Democratic Alliance (DA) coalitions in the last election.

“The ANC, as the voice of the people, has no other way but to occupy that space... and we will regain that space. We will earn it. We are not just going to get in there.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)