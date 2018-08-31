ANC NEC confirms party's North West leadership disbanded

A provincial task team to be headed by Premier Job Mokgoro has been established to consult widely to unite the organisation ahead of the 2019 elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC NEC has confirmed that it has disbanded the provincial leadership in the North West.

The announcement was made in Cape Town on Friday morning after a special meeting was called on Thursday night.

The North West was placed under administration in May after public unrest over the leadership of former premier, Supra Mahumapelo.

Following Mokgoro’s appointment as premier in June, Mahumapelo continued to chair the provincial executive.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule says Mahumapelo was part of the discussions to appoint a provincial task team, and has accepted the decision.