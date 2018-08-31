ANC NEC confirms party's North West leadership disbanded
A provincial task team to be headed by Premier Job Mokgoro has been established to consult widely to unite the organisation ahead of the 2019 elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC NEC has confirmed that it has disbanded the provincial leadership in the North West.
A provincial task team to be headed by Premier Job Mokgoro has been established to consult widely to unite the organisation ahead of the 2019 elections.
The announcement was made in Cape Town on Friday morning after a special meeting was called on Thursday night.
The North West was placed under administration in May after public unrest over the leadership of former premier, Supra Mahumapelo.
Following Mokgoro’s appointment as premier in June, Mahumapelo continued to chair the provincial executive.
Secretary-general Ace Magashule says Mahumapelo was part of the discussions to appoint a provincial task team, and has accepted the decision.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.