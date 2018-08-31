ANC in North West disbanded, say sources
Sources in the North West say that the PEC led by Mahumapelo has been disbanded and newly appointed Premier Job Mokgoro is convener while it is being decided who should be on the provincial task team.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West has reportedly been disbanded following a national executive committee (NEC) meeting to decide on former Premier Supra Mahumapelo's fate.
The national ANC is expected to confirm this at a briefing on Friday morning.
Earlier this month, the party’s working committee visited the province to resolve obvious splits ahead of electioneering for next year’s polls
Attempts to get confirmation from the national party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe have been met with an invitation to a press conference in Cape Town later this morning, where an update on the status of the embattled PEC will be given.
Mabe says he will not confirm what he describes as "rumours".
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
