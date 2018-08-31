'ANC believes Constitution must be amended without delay’

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule says the party believes the majority of South Africans want the Constitution to be amended to pave the way for land expropriation without compensation.

After more than a month of countrywide public hearings, Parliament is due to start hearing oral submissions next week.

On Friday, Magashule said he believed that those who want the Constitution amended far outnumber the written submissions which may not agree.

He says the ANC believes the Constitution must be amended without delay.

Magashule says the masses have spoken, and their voices have been heard.

“We have seen throughout the country, without any doubt, that the majority of South Africans have actually called for the Constitution to be amended.”

He says while it’s Parliament’s job to consider both written and oral submissions, he would be surprised if it found differently.

Magashule says the views expressed at public hearings outweigh those who may have expressed an opposing view in written submissions.

“That’s why emphatically without any doubt we must amend Section 25.”

Parliament has received more than a million written submissions, but Magashule says these largely come from those who have access to resources.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)