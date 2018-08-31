5 people shot in less than 24 hours in Mitchells Plain

On Friday morning, a 28-year-old man was shot and wounded at the Town Centre Taxi Rank.

CAPE TOWN - Five people have been shot in less than 24 hours in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

In a separate incident, four people were shot in Rocklands. A 33-year-old man died in that incident.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The wounded were transported to a medical facility for treatment. No one has been arrested at this stage. Police are following up on leads to bring the perpetrators to book.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)