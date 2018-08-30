Women mostly affected by abuse in church, MPs hear
The Commission for the Promotion And Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious And Linguistic Communities on Wednesday briefed Parliament's police committee on gender violence.
CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament have heard how some religious leaders terrorise children and sexually violate girls.
The Commission for the Promotion And Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious And Linguistic Communities on Wednesday briefed Parliament's police committee on gender violence.
The committee received submissions from the police service, as well as various organisations on violence against women and children.
The commission’s chairperson, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, says she’s also been a victim of harassment and had to get a protection order against a religious leader.
“I have been harassed myself by a particular religious leader. I had to get a protection order. In my soul, it’s sitting very hard, seriously, getting a protection order against a man of God.”
The committee also heard from the mother of a girl, who was also abused by a religious leader.
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says that women are mostly affected by abuse in churches.
“You got to churches and it’s mostly women. There’s a gender thing happening.”
The committee will now also consider submissions before taking a decision on what to do with some of the proposals.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Clicks store
-
At least 8 killed in early morning bus crash near Beaufort West
-
[CARTOON] Power Cuts in DA Metros
-
DA backs Solly Msimanga as no-confidence motion looms
-
Death toll from White City violence rises to 3
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 29 August 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.