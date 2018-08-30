Wits stay top, Chiefs still winless
CAPE TOWN - A dramatic evening in the Premier Soccer League saw 18 goals scored in six matches, with Wits continuing their impressive start to the season as they maintain top spot.
Wits 3-0 AmaZulu
The Clever Boys put three past AmaZulu with their new signings excelling once again. Gift Motupa opened the scoring after just two minutes. Wits took a two-goal lead into the half-time break as Mxolisi Machupu finished from a Dean Hotto assist. Simon Murray put the game to bed midway through the second half. The win means that Wits are league leaders with 12 points after five games, with opponents AmaZulu in fifth.
Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Bloemfontein Celtic
At the FNB Stadium, Chiefs squandered a two-goal lead against their former coach Steve Komphela’s Bloemfontein Celtic. Khama Billiat opened the scoring in the 35th minute and then Khotso Malope doubled the lead in the 68th for Chiefs. However, Celtic impressively hit back with a swift double strike through Menzi Masuku and Ndumiso Mabena. Celtic remain unbeaten after four games and are in second place just two points off Wits. Chiefs sit in 13th spot on the log and are still without a win after five games (four draws).
Free State Stars 2-2 Cape Town City
Cape Town City salvaged a last-minute draw via Craig Martin against Free State Stars at Goble Park. City took a first-half lead through striker Mathew Rusike. Stars came out firing in the second half with Bangaly Keita equalising and then Goodman Dlamini firing home with a fine curled shot. The match also provided a big talking point as City’s Roland Putsche’s night was cut short after a dangerous tackle by Stars skipper Paulus Masehe.
SuperSport United 2-1 Chippa United
Eric Tinkler lost his first match in the Chippa coaching hot seat as Teboho Mokoena and Evans Rusike got on the score sheet for SuperSport, who are going from strength to strength this season. Kurt Lentjies was on the scoresheet for Chippa.
Baroka FC 1-1 Highlands Park
A late goal for Baroka saw them play to a 1-1 draw against Highlands Park. Substitute Thabo Motlafi got the opener for the visitors before the hosts salvaged a point in the last 10 minutes through Ranga Chivaviro.
Golden Arrows 1-1 Polokwane City
Polokwane City fought back after conceding an early goal to earn a 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows with last season's top scorer Rodney Ramagalela. Lungsani Mngwengwe scored for Arrows.
