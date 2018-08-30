WC learner abductions not linked – Schafer

Debbie Schafer says her department is working closely with police after another school girl was abducted in the city.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education MEC says that police don't believe that a string of learner abductions are linked.

Debbie Schafer says her department is working closely with police after another schoolgirl was abducted in the city.

The grade nine pupil was snatched while walking to school last Thursday morning.

Two similar incidents earlier this month have been reported.

Schafer says further meetings are scheduled with police detectives.

“We’re going to have a follow-up [meeting] next week. I asked whether it is coordinated or a syndicate. At this point, it doesn’t appear the incidents are linked.”

