WC learner abductions not linked – Schafer
Debbie Schafer says her department is working closely with police after another school girl was abducted in the city.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education MEC says that police don't believe that a string of learner abductions are linked.
Debbie Schafer says her department is working closely with police after another schoolgirl was abducted in the city.
The grade nine pupil was snatched while walking to school last Thursday morning.
Two similar incidents earlier this month have been reported.
Schafer says further meetings are scheduled with police detectives.
“We’re going to have a follow-up [meeting] next week. I asked whether it is coordinated or a syndicate. At this point, it doesn’t appear the incidents are linked.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Death toll from bus crash near Beaufort West rises to 10
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Clicks store
-
[CARTOON] Power Cuts in DA Metros
-
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga: I have nothing to fear
-
Maseko: Ajay Gupta instructed me to channel GCIS funds to 'New Age'
-
Msimanga: When people think they've won, they make silly mistakes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.