[WATCH] Tackling retirement: Jacob Zuma offers his services as a rugby player

In a video posted on Twitter by the West Coast Crew 10s social rugby team, Zuma sends a message of support to the team in the lead up to its match with the Tshwane 10s this weekend in the team's sporting event.

JOHANNESBURG - Touch, pause, engage! Former president Jacob Zuma is ready to hit the rugby pitch - if the offer comes along.

In a video posted on Twitter by the West Coast Crew 10s social rugby team, Zuma, who looks like he's chilling at his Nkandla homestead, sends a message of support to the team in the lead up to its match with the Tshwane 10s this weekend in the team's sporting event.

At the end of the video, Zuma, who used to be a gifted soccer player during his days on Robben Island, offers to be a substitute if the team needs one.

The Tshwane 10s sporting event is being hosted for the third year running, at the Harlequin Club. Social rugby players enter their teams in a competition against two teams, vying for the main prize.

All we'd like to know is who are the young people who made him say "jol"? Watch below.