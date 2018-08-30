[WATCH] Tackling retirement: Jacob Zuma offers his services as a rugby player
In a video posted on Twitter by the West Coast Crew 10s social rugby team, Zuma sends a message of support to the team in the lead up to its match with the Tshwane 10s this weekend in the team's sporting event.
JOHANNESBURG - Touch, pause, engage! Former president Jacob Zuma is ready to hit the rugby pitch - if the offer comes along.
In a video posted on Twitter by the West Coast Crew 10s social rugby team, Zuma, who looks like he's chilling at his Nkandla homestead, sends a message of support to the team in the lead up to its match with the Tshwane 10s this weekend in the team's sporting event.
At the end of the video, Zuma, who used to be a gifted soccer player during his days on Robben Island, offers to be a substitute if the team needs one.
The Tshwane 10s sporting event is being hosted for the third year running, at the Harlequin Club. Social rugby players enter their teams in a competition against two teams, vying for the main prize.
All we'd like to know is who are the young people who made him say "jol"? Watch below.
@Trevornoah how cool is this pic.twitter.com/K3aW4eqj3X— West Coast Crew 10s (@westcoastcrew10) August 27, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Tickets for Sam Smith's upcoming SA concert go on sale
-
SABC engaging with 'Uzalo' producers over salary payments
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 28 August 2018
-
TD Jakes, Bill Clinton & Cicely Tyson to speak at Aretha Franklin's funeral
-
[LISTEN] 'Black Twitter deals with issues negatively'
-
[WATCH] Issa Rae: I have no relationship with failure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.