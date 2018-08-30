[WATCH] Tackling retirement: Jacob Zuma offers his services as a rugby player

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

[WATCH] Tackling retirement: Jacob Zuma offers his services as a rugby player

In a video posted on Twitter by the West Coast Crew 10s social rugby team, Zuma sends a message of support to the team in the lead up to its match with the Tshwane 10s this weekend in the team's sporting event.

Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Touch, pause, engage! Former president Jacob Zuma is ready to hit the rugby pitch - if the offer comes along.

In a video posted on Twitter by the West Coast Crew 10s social rugby team, Zuma, who looks like he's chilling at his Nkandla homestead, sends a message of support to the team in the lead up to its match with the Tshwane 10s this weekend in the team's sporting event.

At the end of the video, Zuma, who used to be a gifted soccer player during his days on Robben Island, offers to be a substitute if the team needs one.

The Tshwane 10s sporting event is being hosted for the third year running, at the Harlequin Club. Social rugby players enter their teams in a competition against two teams, vying for the main prize.

All we'd like to know is who are the young people who made him say "jol"? Watch below.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA