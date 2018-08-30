UN chief: Suu Kyi should’ve resigned rather than excuse Rohingya genocide

Aung San Suu Kyi has become notorious as the woman who refused to speak out against the military campaign on the Muslim minority.

PRETORIA - On his last day in office, United Nations Human Rights Chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein has launched a blistering attack on Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Hussein says the de facto Myanmar leader should have resigned rather than try to excuse the genocide of the Rohingya minority by Burmese generals.

Hussein was one of the millions of admirers of Suu Kyi for enduring imprisonment by the military clique running Myanmar.

Hussein says she was in a position to do something. Rather than try to defend it, she could have stayed quiet, he said. Better still she could have resigned.

