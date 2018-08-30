2 children airlifted to hospital after deadly Karoo bus crash

Ten people died in Thursday morning’s tragedy.

CAPE TOWN - Two children injured in a bus crash in the Karoo have been airlifted to a hospital in George in the Southern Cape.

The accident occurred between Aberdeen and Beaufort West.

Metro EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels said: “Two boys, aged four and seven, have been airlifted to a provincial hospital in critical conditions. Five more critically injured patients were admitted to Beaufort West provincial hospital. Three other patients, who were admitted with less serious injuries, will remain at Beaufort West.”

The cause of the crash is still unclear.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)