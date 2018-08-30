Popular Topics
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga: I have nothing to fear

Msimanga will face a motion of no confidence this morning that’s expected to be supported by both the ANC and EFF.

City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga during an interview with Talk Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser. Picture: Talk Radio 702
City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga during an interview with Talk Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser. Picture: Talk Radio 702
52 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says he will still be mayor after Thursday morning's council meeting, suggesting that a deal may have been reached to ensure that he keeps the mayoral chain.

Msimanga will face a motion of no confidence this morning that is expected to be supported by both the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Democratic Alliance (DA) members have gathered outside the council chambers in a show of support for Msimanga where they'll be addressed by party leader Mmusi Maimane.

A confident Msimanga marched alongside his supporters to this morning’s council meeting where he’s set to learn his fate.

He says he has nothing to fear.

DA supporters clad in their party regalia are singing in support of Msimanga, saying he has always stood on the principle of good governance.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

