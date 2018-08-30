Popular Topics
Tickets for Sam Smith's upcoming SA concert go on sale

The English singer-songwriter will bring his 'The Thrill Of It All' World Tour to our shores in April next year.

FILE: Sam Smith performs onstage during the Disclosure show on day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on 16 April 2016 in Indio, California. Picture: Getty Images for Coachella/AFP.
FILE: Sam Smith performs onstage during the Disclosure show on day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on 16 April 2016 in Indio, California. Picture: Getty Images for Coachella/AFP.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Tickets for Sam Smith's upcoming SA concert went on sale on Thursday and are selling fast.

The English singer-songwriter will bring his The Thrill Of It All World Tour to our shores in April next year.

The Grammy award-winning artist is known for hit singles such as Stay with Me and I'm Not the Only One.

Big Concert's CEO Justin Van Wyk said: “The full shows that we opened this morning are absolutely flying and the show is only in April next year, but the fans have gone to the box office and website and bought their tickets in massive numbers.”

The tour will kick off in Johannesburg and will then head to the Mother City in April 2019.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

