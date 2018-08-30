Tickets for Sam Smith's upcoming SA concert go on sale
The English singer-songwriter will bring his 'The Thrill Of It All' World Tour to our shores in April next year.
CAPE TOWN - Tickets for Sam Smith's upcoming SA concert went on sale on Thursday and are selling fast.
The English singer-songwriter will bring his The Thrill Of It All World Tour to our shores in April next year.
The Grammy award-winning artist is known for hit singles such as Stay with Me and I'm Not the Only One.
Big Concert's CEO Justin Van Wyk said: “The full shows that we opened this morning are absolutely flying and the show is only in April next year, but the fans have gone to the box office and website and bought their tickets in massive numbers.”
The tour will kick off in Johannesburg and will then head to the Mother City in April 2019.
Attention all @SamSmithWorld fans, tickets are now on sale! Don't miss out, get yours now from https://t.co/lyyByud7YN.— BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) August 30, 2018
JHB: 13 & 14 April at the @TicketproDome
CPT: 16 & 17 April at the @GrandWestSA#TheThrillOfItAllTour #SamSmithSA #SamSmith #SamSmithWorld #GetYourTicketsNow
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Tackling retirement: Jacob Zuma offers his services as a rugby player
-
[LISTEN] 'Black Twitter deals with issues negatively'
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 28 August 2018
-
[WATCH] Issa Rae: I have no relationship with failure
-
SABC engaging with 'Uzalo' producers over salary payments
-
London fans pay tribute to Michael Jackson on 60th birthday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.