TD Jakes, Bill Clinton & Cicely Tyson to speak at Aretha Franklin's funeral

The official funeral programme was released on Wednesday and details the procedures for the five-hour-long service, which will kick off at 10am local time in Detroit (around 4pm in South Africa).

JOHANNESBURG - US clergyman, Bishop TD Jakes, former US president Bill Clinton and star actress, Cicely Tyson are among a host of speakers who are scheduled to address mourners at Aretha Franklin's funeral on Friday.

The Queen of Soul, as Franklin is known, died aged 76 on 16 August after a reported battle with cancer.

Officiating the service are Bishop Charles H Ellis III and Reverend Robert Smith at the Greater Grace Temple church.

Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, The Clark Sisters, Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp are among artists who will be performing.

Franklin's family, including her son Edward Franklin, will deliver family tributes.