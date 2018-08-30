Suzanne Daniels believes she was pushed out of Eskom

Eskom’s former head of legal Suzanne Daniels has spoken out for the first time since she was dismissed in July.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s former head of legal Suzanne Daniels says she believes there are still people at the power utility who have benefitted from dodgy deals.

She was found guilty of misconduct following revelations about Eskom’s transactions with Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey.

Daniels says she believes she was pushed out of the state-owned entity.

Daniels, who was Eskom’s head of legal and compliance, says shortly after compiling a report about the company’s relationship with Trillian and McKinsey, she was served with charges, then suspended and ultimately dismissed.

But Daniels says she has no regrets.

“’Pushed out’ are probably the good words to describe what happened. I’m not one for conspiracy theories, but I spoke up when it mattered.”

She also says there are still a number of people in the company who benefitted from corruption.

“I don’t think the identified few who have been suspended or dismissed from Eskom are the only people that benefitted.”

Daniels says she will be challenging her dismissal in the Labour Court soon.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)