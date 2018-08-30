Sundowns confident to end goal drought in must win MTN8 semifinal
The Brazilians are goalless in four games which includes their 0-0 draw in their last group c game in the CAF Champions League against Guinea Conakry’s Horoya AC.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says they are confident that they will end their four-game goal drought in their MTN8 semifinal return leg against Cape Town City on Saturday.
The Brazilians are goalless in four games which includes their 0-0 draw in their last group c game in the CAF Champions League against Guinea Conakry’s Horoya AC which ultimately knocked them out of the competition.
The scenario doesn’t get any better for the 2016 African champions as they have to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit in order to qualify for the final of the MTN8 - a tournament that evaded them in recent times.
Though the situation isn’t looking pretty for Sundowns, Mosimane says their fortunes in front of goal will improve come Saturday.
“I think we are due to a goal, it’s uncommon for us to go this long without scoring. So in order for us to win we must score, it’s as simple as that.”
Mosimane also believes that out of form star striker Jeremy Brockie will come good in no time but his teammates also need to share the goal-scoring load.
“I don’t want to put any pressure on Jeremy because we saw what happens when people put pressure on players to score (referring to Gabuza’s walkout against Black Leopards). It’s also not only up to Jeremy to score the goals, Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Gaston Sirino and everyone else must also contribute to the goal scoring.”
Kickoff at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville is at 20:15 on Saturday evening.
