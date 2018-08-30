State capture: Maseko shares more details about Zuma phone call

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

State capture: Maseko shares more details about Zuma phone call

Themba Maseko says the Guptas gave him what he calls inappropriate orders and threatened him if he refused to cooperate with them.

A screengrab of former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko giving testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on 30 August 2018.
A screengrab of former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko giving testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on 30 August 2018.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko has testified how former President Jacob Zuma asked him to help the Gupta family.

Maseko is currently giving testimony for a second day at the state capture commission of inquiry.

He says that the Guptas gave him what he calls inappropriate orders and threatened him if he refused to cooperate with them.

Maseko says he was shocked when Zuma asked him to help the Guptas.

“So, there’s nothing unusual about getting a call from the president. It is the conversation that I had with him that became a major concern to me because he essentially said that he's got these Gupta boys who need my help. 'Please go see what you can do to help them.’”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA