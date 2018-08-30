State capture: Maseko shares more details about Zuma phone call
Themba Maseko says the Guptas gave him what he calls inappropriate orders and threatened him if he refused to cooperate with them.
JOHANNESBURG – Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko has testified how former President Jacob Zuma asked him to help the Gupta family.
Maseko is currently giving testimony for a second day at the state capture commission of inquiry.
He says that the Guptas gave him what he calls inappropriate orders and threatened him if he refused to cooperate with them.
Maseko says he was shocked when Zuma asked him to help the Guptas.
“So, there’s nothing unusual about getting a call from the president. It is the conversation that I had with him that became a major concern to me because he essentially said that he's got these Gupta boys who need my help. 'Please go see what you can do to help them.’”
