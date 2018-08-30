Sports Dept ready to fight for Semenya over testosterone rule
Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa was responding to a question in the National Assembly on Wednesday on what the government was doing for Semenya following the IAAF new female classification rule.
CAPE TOWN - Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has pledged government's support for double Olympic champion Caster Semenya.
Xasa was responding to a question in the National Assembly on Wednesday on what the government was doing for Semenya following the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF)'s new female classification rule.
Semenya may have to take medication to lower her testosterone levels after the IAAF ruled that it gave her an unfair advantage over other athletes. Semenya is fighting the ruling.
Xasa said it is important that the government supports Semenya in her fight as the ruling could have future implications.
"Athletics South Africa has communicated with the IAAF to communicate our view. They agreed to disagree that it should be taken to a court of arbitration. It’s before that court. Therefore, we’ve assembled a very powerful team and think we’ll come back with better results."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Sport
-
Komphela: I called Gabuza to offer my support
-
Morning Brief: D-day for Msimanga; Deadly bus crash & Cringe! Gabuza's apology
-
Gabuza apologises to Buccaneers fans for walking off against Leopards
-
Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban
-
Wits stay top, Chiefs still winless
-
'He's only human': Pirates fans have mixed reaction to Gabuza walk-off
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.