Sports Dept ready to fight for Semenya over testosterone rule

CAPE TOWN - Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has pledged government's support for double Olympic champion Caster Semenya.

Xasa was responding to a question in the National Assembly on Wednesday on what the government was doing for Semenya following the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF)'s new female classification rule.

Semenya may have to take medication to lower her testosterone levels after the IAAF ruled that it gave her an unfair advantage over other athletes. Semenya is fighting the ruling.

Xasa said it is important that the government supports Semenya in her fight as the ruling could have future implications.

"Athletics South Africa has communicated with the IAAF to communicate our view. They agreed to disagree that it should be taken to a court of arbitration. It’s before that court. Therefore, we’ve assembled a very powerful team and think we’ll come back with better results."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)