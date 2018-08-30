Some foreign shop owners flee Soweto following violence, looting

Locals looted shops and attacked foreign businesses on Wednesday, accusing them of selling expired and fake food products.

JOHANNESBURG – Some foreign shop owners have left Soweto in the wake of violent clashes that have claimed the lives of 3 people in White City and surrounding areas.

Twenty-seven people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says that more officers have been deployed to the area.

“Police deployment was increased following Wednesday’s violent protests and some of the shop owners were advised to close their shops early but we understand some of them packed the goods and left Soweto.”

The death of a 23-year-old man at the hands of a foreign shopkeeper whose store had come under attack escalated tensions on Wednesday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)