Serial rapist Aviwe Hoya handed 5 life sentences

CAPE TOWN - Convicted serial rapist Aviwe Hoya has been has been slapped with multiple life sentences.

He was sentenced on Thursday morning in the Western Cape High Court.

Hoya targeted girls in Khayelitsha between 2011 and 2012, abducting, robbing and raping five youths. He's been given five life terms for four of his victims and 15 years for raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

He was given 25 years for kidnapping the five girls and a combined 18 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Hoya seemed indifferent as Judge Kate Savage handed him multiple life terms.

In the public gallery, the mother of one of his victims who was 10-years-old at the time she was abducted, robbed and raped, cried.

Savage found that the 26-year-old has shown no remorse.

She adds that Hoya acted in the manner of a serial offender who must be removed from society.

Hoya was 19-years-old at the time he accosted and raped his first victim, a 13-year-old girl.

She previously tried to take her own life and succeeded in August last year when she drank poison.