Serial rapist Aviwe Hoya handed 5 life sentences
Aviwe Hoya was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Convicted serial rapist Aviwe Hoya has been has been slapped with multiple life sentences.
He was sentenced on Thursday morning in the Western Cape High Court.
Hoya targeted girls in Khayelitsha between 2011 and 2012, abducting, robbing and raping five youths. He's been given five life terms for four of his victims and 15 years for raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl.
He was given 25 years for kidnapping the five girls and a combined 18 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Hoya seemed indifferent as Judge Kate Savage handed him multiple life terms.
In the public gallery, the mother of one of his victims who was 10-years-old at the time she was abducted, robbed and raped, cried.
#SerialRapist Hoya was only arrested in the Eastern Cape in 2016. SF pic.twitter.com/nUjscORgTH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018
Convicted #SerialRapist Aviwe Hoya has been handed 5 life sentences and 58 years for kidnapping, raping and robbing 5 school girls in Kuyasa in Khayelitsha between2011-2012. He was sentenced in the WC High Court today. SF pic.twitter.com/LteOr6hUgb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2018
Savage found that the 26-year-old has shown no remorse.
She adds that Hoya acted in the manner of a serial offender who must be removed from society.
Hoya was 19-years-old at the time he accosted and raped his first victim, a 13-year-old girl.
She previously tried to take her own life and succeeded in August last year when she drank poison.
