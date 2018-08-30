SANParks to take disciplinary action against employee over poaching

Amos Manyeke was employed as an armed guard at the Kruger National Park.

CAPE TOWN - SANParks says that disciplinary action will be taken against an employee arrested in connection with poaching.

He was arrested last weekend, along with three other suspects, after a guard became suspicious when he noticed four people entering the park in a vehicle.

Officials confiscated a firearm, ammunition and poaching related equipment.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla says: “They found poaching related equipment while searching him. He was arrested with three others who unfortunately managed to escape.”

