SA tennis star Montjane into US Open last 8
Montjane will now face world number two Yui Kamiji from Japan in a blockbuster quarterfinal.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s star women’s tennis player Kgothatso Montjane has progressed to the last eight of the US Open USTA Wheelchair Tennis Championships with a comfortable straight sets 6-0 6-1 victory over Charlotte Famin from France in St. Louis, USA on Wednesday.
The highest ranked South African wheelchair tennis player received a massive sponsorship boost before heading out to the US Open, with various companies rallying an amount more than R1 million to cover her travel, accommodation, meals and apparel costs until the end of the 2019 season.
