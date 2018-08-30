SA Express managers ordered to review all major contracts

The airline is facing major liquidity problems and says it needs a cash injection from government to the tune of over R1 billion.

CAPE TOWN - The board of ailing regional airline SA Express has instructed its managers to review all its major contracts to determine their affordability.

The airline is facing major liquidity problems and says it needs a cash injection from government to the tune of over R1 billion.

Appearing before Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee on Tuesday, board members said while their immediate job was to get the company into the skies again for good, they're now focusing on more ways to cut costs.

Since the new board and acting CEO Siza Mzimela stepped in, six of the airline’s aircraft are flying again.

Mzimela has cancelled all charter hires that have been draining the airline. Board member Kugan Thaver says that the board’s next job is to review its contracts.

A dubious R2,4 million fuel contract that recently came to light has already been stopped.

"We need to ensure that the airline stays sustainable. Are these contracts excessive and were they in line with the delegation of authority? If they are excessive, chair, was there any undue benefit?"

Thaver says the airline will cooperate with the state capture commission of inquiry if called upon to do so.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)