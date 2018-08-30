SA Express managers ordered to review all major contracts
The airline is facing major liquidity problems and says it needs a cash injection from government to the tune of over R1 billion.
CAPE TOWN - The board of ailing regional airline SA Express has instructed its managers to review all its major contracts to determine their affordability.
The airline is facing major liquidity problems and says it needs a cash injection from government to the tune of over R1 billion.
Appearing before Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee on Tuesday, board members said while their immediate job was to get the company into the skies again for good, they're now focusing on more ways to cut costs.
Since the new board and acting CEO Siza Mzimela stepped in, six of the airline’s aircraft are flying again.
Mzimela has cancelled all charter hires that have been draining the airline. Board member Kugan Thaver says that the board’s next job is to review its contracts.
A dubious R2,4 million fuel contract that recently came to light has already been stopped.
"We need to ensure that the airline stays sustainable. Are these contracts excessive and were they in line with the delegation of authority? If they are excessive, chair, was there any undue benefit?"
Thaver says the airline will cooperate with the state capture commission of inquiry if called upon to do so.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Rand retreats in global risk-off trade
-
Numsa signs wage agreement with Eskom
-
Steinhoff investigation mostly complete, IRBA tells Parliament
-
Meet owners of new DStv news channel
-
Theresa May: Legal land reform could unlock investment in SA
-
Drones and stakeouts: how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.