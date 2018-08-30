#RandReport: Rand hits one-week low on emerging markets woes
Stocks fell as mobile operator MTN slid as much as 23% after Nigerian authorities ordered the South African telecoms group to return $8.1 billion.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand tumbled to its weakest in more than a week on Thursday as financial crises in Turkey and Argentina rattled sentiment toward emerging markets and stoked another wave of selling on the local currency.
Stocks fell as mobile operator MTN slid as much as 23% after Nigerian authorities ordered the South African telecoms group to return $8.1 billion.
At 15.20 GMT the rand was down 2.28% to 14.6850 per dollar, its weakest since 20 August.
“The entire EM is a sea of red,” said currency trader at Rand Merchant Bank Jan Sluis-Cremer.
“The rand’s being dragged down by other emerging markets. We saw Argentina implode overnight and that’s sparked some selling across the board and it seems like the rand is being used as a proxy hedge,” said Sluis-Cremer.
The Argentine peso crashed over 7% after an investor confidence there collapsed following its request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to speed up disbursement of a $50 billion loan programme.
Sentiment towards emerging markets was also hurt by Turkey’s ongoing financial crisis, and the lira was amongst the hardest hit by the fresh bout of investor nervousness, diving to a two-week trough.
Concerns over the health of the domestic economy also put pressure on the currency. South Africa’s budget deficit in July increased to R95.98 billion from R92.21 billion shortfall a year ago, Treasury data showed.
Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark paper due 2026 up 10 basis points to 9.04%.
On the bourse, the Top-40 index was down 2.55% to 52,650 points while the broader all-share index slipped 2.3% to 58,803 points.
MTN closed 19.41% at R86.50.
Nigeria’s central bank said $8.1 billion had been illegally moved abroad because the company’s bankers, who include South Africa’s Standard Bank’s Nigerian unit Stanbic, had failed to verify that Africa’s biggest telecoms company had met all the foreign exchange regulations.
Standard Bank denied any wrongdoing. Its shares fell 2.4% to R185.
Popular in Business
-
Petrol prices expected to increase next month
-
Sars' Bain tender may have been irregular, inquiry hears
-
DA 'disappointed' by ruling exonerating Dlamini from paying Sassa’s legal costs
-
Maseko: Ajay Gupta instructed me to channel GCIS funds to 'New Age'
-
MTN shares plunge after Nigeria orders $8.1bn be refunded
-
Suzanne Daniels believes she was pushed out of Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.