'Provide proof of expired food'

Foreigners say they buy all their stock from local wholesalers which should be held liable for any instances where food is found to have expired.

JOHANNESBURG - Foreign nationals in White City have called on locals to provide proof to back up claims that they're selling expired food.

A foreigner, who wants to stay anonymous, says it’s up to customers to check the best before the date on products before buying.

“When they buy bread they have two eyes, why don’t they check the bread? You have to have proof, if you don’t have proof how can you do that? That’s not good."

While most locals say it’s unacceptable, some like Happy Zulu says the onus is on customers to make sure the product is still fresh before handing over cash.

“It is surprising for me, as a mother, it’s sad [and] I didn’t expect this thing to go so far.”

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

Civil rights groups have condemned the deadly violence in Soweto where residents have been looting foreign-owned shops.

Three people have been killed in White City while a fourth person is fighting for his life in hospital.

Community members have accused shop owners of selling expired and fake consumable products.

The Human Rights Commission's Gail Smith says while they are concerned by these allegations, violence is not the answer.

“We are still of the view that nothing justifies people taking the law into their own hands. They are an array of organisations including the SA police that are empowered to deal with crimes and practices that violate the law.”

At the same time, Right To Know's Thami Nkosi has called on government to put strategies in place to mitigate the simmering tensions.

