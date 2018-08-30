Position of Sars commissioner too powerful, Treasury tells Nugent commission
Senior Treasury officials made submissions before Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Thursday.
PRETORIA - Treasury believes that the position of South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner is too powerful.
Senior Treasury officials made submissions before the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating a raft of allegations of wrongdoing at the revenue service under the tenure of suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.
Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat says they may propose changes to the legislation.
"What’s clear is that the commissioner is too powerful. The Sars Act is written where everything vests in the commissioner, like the structure and bonuses, everything."
Commissioner Michael Katz suggested the commissioner be answerable to a board.
Consultancy firm Bain is scheduled to testify today.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Clicks store
-
[CARTOON] Power Cuts in DA Metros
-
At least 8 killed in early morning bus crash near Beaufort West
-
Police to remain on high alert after deadly White City clashes
-
Pretoria police probing alleged racism case after altercation at Clicks store
-
DA backs Solly Msimanga as no-confidence motion looms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.