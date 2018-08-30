Position of Sars commissioner too powerful, Treasury tells Nugent commission

Senior Treasury officials made submissions before Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Thursday.

PRETORIA - Treasury believes that the position of South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner is too powerful.

Senior Treasury officials made submissions before the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating a raft of allegations of wrongdoing at the revenue service under the tenure of suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.

Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat says they may propose changes to the legislation.

"What’s clear is that the commissioner is too powerful. The Sars Act is written where everything vests in the commissioner, like the structure and bonuses, everything."

Commissioner Michael Katz suggested the commissioner be answerable to a board.

Consultancy firm Bain is scheduled to testify today.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)