Police still searching for missing Philippi boy (2)
CAPE TOWN - A Philippi mother is sick with worry as the search for her missing two-year-old son continues.
Oyingcwele Zokufa was last seen on Sunday.
Police say the toddler's aunt had an argument with her boyfriend and after the man left their home, the child could not be found.
Close family friend Millicent Monakali says Mzimhle Jigwana has called his girlfriend several times since Sunday asking her to meet him so he can return the child.
However, she says he has shown up at the agreed meeting spots without the child each time.
“It is very difficult for the mother to cope and she doesn’t know what to think anymore because at first, she thought maybe this guy [Jigwana] maybe he’s joking when he took the child on Sunday. He said he was going to bring him back, but she can see that this guy is insane.”
#MissingMinorsPinkLadies UPDATED FLYER WITH SUSPECT ABDUCTION CAS 368/8/2018: Philippi East WC Nyanga FCS Unit...Posted by Missing Minors The Pink Ladies Organization - Ngo 2007 on Thursday, 30 August 2018
