Petrol prices expected to increase next month
Econometrix predicts a 26 cents increase in the fuel price.
CAPE TOWN - Motorists can expect to pay more for a tank of petrol next month.
Econometrix predicts a 26 cents increase in the fuel price. Diesel will also cost around 30 cents a litre more.
Chief economist Azar Jammine attributes the rise to a number of factors.
“This is primarily due to the depreciation of the rand against the dollar, but in the last week as well international oil prices have been creeping up as a result of reduced purchases of Iranian oil. And also, continuing production problems in Venezuela and Angola.”
The Energy Department's expected to make an announcement later this week.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Business
-
Sars' Bain tender may have been irregular, inquiry hears
-
DA 'disappointed' by ruling exonerating Dlamini from paying Sassa’s legal costs
-
Maseko: Ajay Gupta instructed me to channel GCIS funds to 'New Age'
-
MTN shares plunge after Nigeria orders $8.1bn be refunded
-
Meet owners of new DStv news channel
-
Theresa May: Legal land reform could unlock investment in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.