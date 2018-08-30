Petrol prices expected to increase next month

Econometrix predicts a 26 cents increase in the fuel price.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists can expect to pay more for a tank of petrol next month.

Econometrix predicts a 26 cents increase in the fuel price. Diesel will also cost around 30 cents a litre more.

Chief economist Azar Jammine attributes the rise to a number of factors.

“This is primarily due to the depreciation of the rand against the dollar, but in the last week as well international oil prices have been creeping up as a result of reduced purchases of Iranian oil. And also, continuing production problems in Venezuela and Angola.”

The Energy Department's expected to make an announcement later this week.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)