Parly committee prepares for next round of land expropriation hearings

CAPE TOWN - Thirty organisations and individuals will be at Parliament next week to make oral submissions on whether or not the Constitution should be changed to explicitly allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The public hearings will take place over four days, with submissions from civil society, agriculture, religious organisations and academics.

This will mark the next phase in the work of Parliament’s joint constitutional review committee, which tapped public opinion in hearings across the country and has also received more than a million written submissions.

The hearings kick off on Tuesday and end on Friday, with organisations ranging from Black First Land First to the Orania Movement all scheduled to speak.

Farmers will have their say with AgriBusiness, AgriSA and GrainSA, as well as the National Farmers’ Union, set to make presentations.

The Alliance for Rural Development, the National House of Traditional Leaders and the Indigenous First Nation Advocacy South Africa will also make inputs, along with religious and human rights bodies.

On the last day, the committee will hear from the banking sector and Business Unity South Africa, as well as AfriBusiness.

Committee co-chairperson, Vincent Smith, says 30 oral submissions will be heard at Parliament over the four days.

“These are organisations or individuals who had indicated they would like to make oral submissions at Parliament and have thus far confirmed their availability during the given period.”

His co-chairperson, Lewis Nzimande, noted the diverse range of participants.

“This is a broad spectrum of participants and is indicative of the interest across the board in the subject matter. We are pleased with the interest shown by all South Africans.”

The committee recently concluded public hearings in all nine provinces.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)