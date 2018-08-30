Parktown Boys to review conduct of educators & staff at hostel
The school has been marred in scandals involving some staff members who've abused pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - Parktown Boys High says a review is needed of the conduct of educators and staff at the school's hostel.
The school has been marred in scandals involving some staff members who've abused pupils.
Earlier this month, former assistant water Polo coach Collan Rex pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault.
Peter Harris from HNM attorneys, a law firm that compiled a report on the allegations, has delivered findings on Thursday evening.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to the pupils of Parktown Boys, saying government failed them.
He says as MEC he takes full responsibility and will ensure those named in the report do not escape the consequences.
Lesufi has reassured pupils at Parktown Boys High School that complaints against any member of staff will be given urgent attention.
His spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “Action will be taken against any educator implicated in any wrongdoing. Don’t be afraid. We’re taking action. Make sure that you report it. You can’t be exposed to things that are gory, and think that’s the culture.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Msimanga 'vindicated' over failed motions, 'ready to go back to work'
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Clicks store
-
[CARTOON] Power Cuts in DA Metros
-
Petrol prices expected to increase next month
-
Suzanne Daniels believes she was pushed out of Eskom
-
Council speaker disallows EFF's no confidence motion in Solly Msimanga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.