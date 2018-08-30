Parktown Boys to review conduct of educators & staff at hostel

The school has been marred in scandals involving some staff members who've abused pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - Parktown Boys High says a review is needed of the conduct of educators and staff at the school's hostel.

Earlier this month, former assistant water Polo coach Collan Rex pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault.

Peter Harris from HNM attorneys, a law firm that compiled a report on the allegations, has delivered findings on Thursday evening.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to the pupils of Parktown Boys, saying government failed them.

He says as MEC he takes full responsibility and will ensure those named in the report do not escape the consequences.

Lesufi has reassured pupils at Parktown Boys High School that complaints against any member of staff will be given urgent attention.

His spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “Action will be taken against any educator implicated in any wrongdoing. Don’t be afraid. We’re taking action. Make sure that you report it. You can’t be exposed to things that are gory, and think that’s the culture.”

