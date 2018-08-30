Nyakane back for Lions Currie Cup clash
Trevor Nyakane has not played Currie Cup rugby for the Blue Bulls yet, but have represented the Griffons and Free State Cheetahs in the competition before his move to Pretoria in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - Trevor Nyakane will make a first appearance for the Blue Bulls and will start at tighthead for the hosts when they take on the Golden Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Nyakane, who recently extended his stay with the union, is fit again following an injury sustained in Super Rugby tournament and raring to go as the Blue Bulls look for a solid performance in front of their home crowd in Pretoria.
The Bulls travelled to Bloemfontein and Durban in their opening two matches of the 2018 Currie Cup and secured a crucial away win at Toyota Park in their opening match.
Head coach Pote Human made small tweaks to the side that came up short in Durban last weekend.
Jesse Kriel returned to the wider Springboks squad for the Rugby Championship and his place will be taken by JT Jackson, while up front, there are a couple of changes.
Jano Venter starts at flank, swopping places with Thembelani Bholi, who will play off the bench, while the same occurs at lock, with Eli Snyman starting and Ruan Nortje coming off the bench.
