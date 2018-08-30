Popular Topics
Numsa signs wage agreement with Eskom

The three-year agreement includes a 7.5% increase for the first year and a 7% increase for the following two years.

FILE: Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. Picture: @phakxx/Twitter
FILE: Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. Picture: @phakxx/Twitter
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has signed a wage agreement with Eskom after several months of tough negotiations.

The three-year agreement includes a 7.5% increase for the first year and a 7% increase for the following two years.

The utility has also agreed to a once off R10,000 cash payment to employees in the bargaining forum.

Eskom initially said that it had no money for increases.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “We thank our members for demonstrating militant discipline in the face of extreme provocation by the employer. We started at zero percent but thanks to their efforts, we’ve secured an increase.”

