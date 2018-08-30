Numsa signs wage agreement with Eskom
JOHANNESBURG – National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has signed a wage agreement with Eskom after several months of tough negotiations.
The three-year agreement includes a 7.5% increase for the first year and a 7% increase for the following two years.
The utility has also agreed to a once off R10,000 cash payment to employees in the bargaining forum.
NUMSA has signed the wage offer with Eskom. It’s a 3-year agreement of 7,5% for 2018; 7% for 2019 & 7% for 2020. Housing increase of CPI and R10K cash payment for all permanent staff of CBF. .@Eskom_SA .@eNCA .@iol .@SAfmnews .@MorningLiveSABC .@POWER987News .@phakxx— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) August 29, 2018
Eskom initially said that it had no money for increases.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “We thank our members for demonstrating militant discipline in the face of extreme provocation by the employer. We started at zero percent but thanks to their efforts, we’ve secured an increase.”
