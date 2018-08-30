NSFAS 'working around the clock' to clear backlog of close to 63,000 students
Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor told Parliament that students will start receiving their money from Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is working around the clock to clear the backlog of around 63,000 students who are waiting to receive their funding.
Pandor told Parliament that they will start receiving their money from Friday.
Pandor dissolved the NSFAS board and appointed an administrator to get the scheme's administrator back on track.
The minister says that students who have signed their bursary contracts and their details have been verified by the tertiary institution at which they are studying will be receiving their money over the next four days.
She says that this includes students who have been waiting for their money since 2017.
Pandor has told MPs that the majority of affected students are those studying at TVET colleges and university students are less affected.
“Not all of the outstanding numbers will receive their funding this week because there are queries. But what I'm happy about is that we now have numbers that gives us a proper picture of the problem.”
Pandor says she wants the application process for 2019 to be opened by next month.
Edited by Shimoney Regter
