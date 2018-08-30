Naledi Pandor announces date for NSFAS 2019 applications
Higher Education and Training spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says NSFAS staff members will be readily available on campuses to assist students.
JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor says the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applications for 2019 will officially be opened on Monday.
The decision comes after the minister had a meeting with the financial aid scheme.
Earlier in August, Pandor announced that submissions will not be opened until strides are made in speeding up payment backlogs to students.
Higher Education and Training spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says a test process was undertaken first to ensure that 2019’s application process runs smoothly.
Ngqengelele says NSFAS staff members will be readily available on campuses to assist students.
"There will be support for students at universities where they wish to apply. We have committed to maximum a week before a student receives notification of acknowledgement."
[Read] National Student Financial Aid Scheme @myNSFAS applications for new applicants in 2019 will open on Monday, @HigherEduGovZA Minister @NalediPandor said on Thursday https://t.co/SVJ66g7Evd pic.twitter.com/qaFPGscQPx— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) August 30, 2018
