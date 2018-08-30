Myanmar dam breach floods 85 villages, drives thousands from homes
The disaster spotlights safety concerns about dams in Southeast Asia after last month’s collapse of a hydroelectric dam in neighbouring Laos that displaced thousands of people and killed at least 27.
YANGON – As many as 85 villages were flooded in Myanmar after a dam failed, unleashing waters that blocked a major highway and forced more than 63,000 people from their homes, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday.
The disaster spotlights safety concerns about dams in Southeast Asia after last month’s collapse of a hydroelectric dam in neighbouring Laos that displaced thousands of people and killed at least 27.
Firefighters, troops and officials launched a desperate rescue effort on Wednesday after the spillway of an irrigation dam burst at Swar creek in central Myanmar, sending a torrent of water through villages and the nearby towns of Swar and Yedashe.
Flooding at the dam site has receded, Zaw Lwin Tun, the deputy director general of the Irrigation and Water Utilisation Management Department, told the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.
“The collapse is caused by the damaged spillway,” the paper quoted him as saying. “The dam is in good condition.”
The ruptured spillway had flooded 85 villages, affecting more than 63,000 people and submerging a section of highway, the paper added.
Days earlier, authorities had given the all-clear to the dam, which can hold 216,350 acre-feet of water, despite residents’ concerns about overspill, state-run media have said.
Traffic between Myanmar’s major cities of Yangon and Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw, was disrupted after the flooding damaged a bridge on the highway linking them.
Popular in World
-
Trump warns of violence around midterm elections
-
Drones and stakeouts: how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
-
[OPINION] Trump’s comment about SA is a reminder that race still matters
-
Trump hails Kim, sees no need to resume US-South Korea war games
-
Theresa May: Legal land reform could unlock investment in SA
-
Syrian army preparing phased Idlib assault: source
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.